Tributes have been paid to the founder of a Derbyshire charity and former Derbyshire Dales GP who has died after being diagnosed with a rare form of Motor Neurone Disease.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dr Louise Jordan was instrumental in the founding of the Bakewell-based Helen’s Trust in 2001, enabling people with terminal illness to be cared for in their own homes. For a quarter of a century, Dr Jordan treated patients at Baslow Health Centre, where she also starred in The Real Peak Practice, a television show broadcast in 2015 about the day-to-day management of the rural surgery.

She was forced to retire from work in 2022 after losing the power of speech, a symptom of primary lateral sclerosis which had been diagnosed the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her partner Rob Firth has posted on social media: “After bearing the most cruel illness with her trademark stoicism and humour, my beloved wife, Dr Louise Jordan passed away peacefully on December 23, at home just as she wanted. Mother of Sam and Fin, mother-in-law of Quynh and stepmother to Ross and Jade, Brett, Harry, and Scott, we know she was truly loved by her family and the community she served for so many years.

Dr Louise Jordan died peacefully at home, two years after being diagnosed with primary lateral sclerosis which is a rare form of Motor Neurone Disease.

“Details of her funeral will follow but, in the meantime, we respectfully ask you not to send flowers. Donations to The Kevin Sinfield 7 in 7 MND charity or Helen’s Trust would be appreciated as an alternative.”

Tim Mourne, chairman of the board of trustees at Blythe House Hospicecare and Helen’s Trust, said: “Everyone at the hospice is deeply saddened to hear the news of Louise’s death, and our thoughts are with her husband Rob, all her family, and loved ones at this incredibly sad time. I am comforted to know that Louise died peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones, with support from the Blythe House and Helen’s Trust Hospice at Home team, just as she wished.

“Louise was a caring, highly respected and dedicated local GP for many, many years, and her commitment to good end of life care and ensuring her patients had a “good death” was profoundly clear through her professional work, and also her devotion to Helen’s Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The charity came a long way since its inception over two decades ago, and our mission remains the same as its founders first intended: to provide free care and support to local patients who wish to spend the remainder of their days in the comfort of their own home, with their loved ones beside them. It’s thanks to Louise and her enthusiasm, devotion, and foresight, that the charity is where it is today. Her legacy will be remembered and carried on for years to come."