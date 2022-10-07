Pay row sparks strike ballot of Derbyshire ambulance workers and paramedics

Almost 3,000 paramedics and ambulance workers, who work for the East and West Midlands Ambulance Services, will be balloted for strike action across the two trusts, the GMB Union has revealed.

The ballots come after consultative ballots in both ambulance services showed a strong appetite for industrial action.

At East Midlands Ambulance Service, almost 2,000 workers were balloted – 88 per cent voted in favour of industrial action on a turnout of 65 per cent.

At West Midlands Ambulance Service, almost 750 workers were balloted – 88 per cent voted in favour of industrial action on a turnout of 51 per cent.

Ambulance workers are angry over the Government’s imposed four per cent pay award, which leaves them facing yet another massive real terms pay cut.

GMB has also announced a formal strike ballot among thousands of workers at members at Yorkshire Ambulance Service and North East Ambulance Service.

Stuart Richards, GMB Senior Organiser, said: “Ambulance workers should be out on the streets trying to save lives – instead they’re worrying about feeding their own families. It’s a national disgrace.

“The Conservatives have been in power for more than 12 years and during that time our ambulance services have crumbled. We now face the first ambulance strike in 40 years and it’s a damning indictment of their leadership