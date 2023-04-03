Head-balancing champion John Evans, who lives in Ilkeston, said of the comedian who died last week: “Paul was such a very funny, nice man. He always referred to me as his old friend whenever he saw me. He was a great man.”

John first met Paul. who used to perform as drag artist Lily Savage, when they were both guests on television’s The Steve Wright Show. On that occasion, John balanced a stack of toilet rolls on his head. He said: “I don’t know what year it was but also on the show was Barbara Windsor who was just starting in EastEnders and Dale Winton before he was famous.”

His extraordinary skill earned John an invitation to appear on the pilot show of Britain’s Got Talent where he balanced a cement mixer on his head. John said: “Paul was hosting that show with Piers Morgan, Simon Cowell and Fern Britton the judges.

John Evans with Paul O'Grady and his dog Olga at the filming of The Paul O'Grady Show in 2014.

"The last time was on The Paul O’Grady television show, May 2, 2004, when I balanced lots of his money boxes on my head.”

John, who is 76, achieved his 103rd world record at Ilkeston last week where he carried an inflatable globe weighed down with 7st of brick ballast on his bance for 15 seconds without using his hands.

