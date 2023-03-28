John Evans of Ilkeston balanced an 8ft globe weighed down with 7st of brick ballast on his head to claim his 103rd world record.

John Evans, who turns 76 this Friday, achieved the feat at the Rutland Centre in Ilkeston. He said: “It was a terrific achievement. The globe was eight feet tall from my head, the globe itself was weightless but beneath it was seven stone of bricks to give the ballast.

"For the record I needed to walk away from the stand that it was on for three metres and had to balance the globe on my head without the use of my hands for a minimum of ten seconds – I did it for 15 seconds.”

Old films showing Greek god Atlas balancing the world on his shoulders inspired John to recreate his own version for the feat.

John, who only has one eye, presented £200 to Derbyshire Sight Savers when he set his latest record on Monday.

He plans to carry on racking up the world records but is fast running out of ideas. He said: “I need to come up with something that has the wow factor, that has not been done before.”

A Mini car, piano and bunk beds are among items that John balanced on his bonce when he was younger. He has raised more than £25,000 for good causes through his amazing head-balancing feats.

