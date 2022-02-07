Partygate scandal: Derbyshire Tory MP Lee Rowley says ‘everyone makes mistakes’

The Derbyshire Times has seen a response Lee Rowley has sent to a concerned constituent following revelations about parties held in Downing Street during lockdown.

Mr Rowley said ‘a number of residents have been in touch to express very serious concerns’ over recent weeks and ‘some have concluded that change is required’.

Lee Rowley, Tory MP for North East Derbyshire.

He added: “I do not defend the events in question where transgressions happened and I make no excuses for them.

“They were wrong and shouldn’t have occurred – and I have fed back the strength of feeling over recent weeks on these matters.

“Like you, I spent many months not being able to see friends and family and I lost an extended member of my family to this virus.

“No-one and no group is perfect but these things shouldn’t have occurred.

“I know it has been a hugely difficult time for so many people and I am very sorry for what has happened.

“I generally take the view that everyone makes mistakes, including those who have the privilege to serve.”

Mr Rowley, who lost confidence in previous Prime Minister Theresa May over Brexit, went on: “Ultimately, changing Prime Minister is a very significant thing to do, irrespective of the reason, and is not something that should be done lightly.

“I have been through that process at least once before and I supported a change of Prime Minister previously due to my profound policy differences with the incumbent at the time.

“Having reviewed this matter in detail, and recognising that there are still investigations underway, I do not think it is reasonable and proportionate to do so based on what has been published.

“As a consequence, I want the Government to get back to the work it put forward in the manifesto at the election of 2019 and to demonstrate to those who are willing to watch and listen, over the coming weeks and months ahead, that it is making a difference to the lives of people across the United Kingdom, as I know it is and wants to do.”

He finished: “The last few months have been very difficult and, as I say, I don’t defend some of what has happened.

“I hope that lessons can be learnt.”

Councillor Ross Shipman, leader of the Liberal Democrats on North East Derbyshire District Council, criticised Mr Rowley.

He said: “It’s absolutely incredible that Lee would get rid of a Prime Minister over a policy difference he was elected on the basis of, but not a Prime Minister found repeatedly lying to him and the people of North East Derbyshire.

“So many families have struggled and lost loved ones, children have missed out on socialising and education, and much more – all while the Prime Minister was breaking the rules he set himself.

“It’s amazing how quickly Lee’s values and morals have gone out the window for a ministerial job.”

The Derbyshire Times asked Mr Rowley if he wanted to respond to Coun Shipman’s comments – but no comment was given.