Panto stars spread festive cheer at 'fantastic' Chesterfield community project

Chesterfield pantomime stars from this year’s Pomegranate Theatre production visited a community café in the town to spread some festive cheer.

Jack and the Beanstalk cast members Janine Pardo, Alexander Lee and Simon Howe took time out to meet families and volunteers at Gussie’s Kitchen.

Chesterfield pantomime cast from Jack and the Beanstalk visit Gussies community kitchen to help.

The social eating project, which is volunteer-led, is based at Saints Augustine Church, on Derby Road, Chesterfield, and provides hot, healthy meals to local people each week and gives the chance for people who may be isolated to meet and chat together.

MORE: Bus company denies claims driver left carol singing Derbyshire nursery children standing in street

Ian Waller, assistant director of health and wellbeing officer, said: “Gussie’s Kitchen is a fantastic community resource that allows residents who may be isolated to come along and meet other local people in a warm and friendly environment.

“The project is run by volunteers and is community led using food supplied by local Tesco branches and Saint Augustine’s Church.

“Chesterfield Borough Council declared a climate emergency earlier this year and is committed to looking at ways in which we can reduce food waste, recycle goods and reuse supplies to benefit the environment.

“Gussie’s Kitchen use Fareshare food to cook meals and also run a shop, providing a bag of groceries for a £2 donation aimed at assisting those in food poverty, or free to those who cannot pay; this is surplus in date food that cannot be used by the café before it’s sell by date.

MORE: Fundraising campaign in memory of Chesterfield headteacher killed in crash

“This is a great way for food to be used to benefit local people, as well as reducing food waste from the café and its suppliers.”

Gussie’s Kitchen is a social eating café, held every Tuesday afternoon, serving meals from 4pm, for 50 weeks of the year at Saints Augustine Church. Everyone is welcome to come along.

Jack and the Beanstalk is taking place at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, until Sunday, January 5, 2020.

To book tickets, visit the box office website or call them on 01246 345222.