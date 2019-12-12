Bus company denies claims driver left carol singing Derbyshire nursery children standing in street

A bus company has hit back at claims one of its drivers left a group of carol singing nursery children waiting on the street.

The youngsters from Little Acorns Nursery in Dronfield were due to be attending a care home to sing carols to residents on Monday, December 9 and waited for their bus at Dronfield Civic Centre.

Katie Owen with her son Noah, four.

But parents claim the bus driver set off before nursery staff were able to get the 13 children onboard the bus.

MORE: Chesterfield woman died after collision with car as she crossed road

Mum Katie Owen, whose four-year-old son Noah attends the nursery, said: “We were due to catch the number 16a.

“When the bus arrived one of the nursery workers asked the driver if it was the correct bus to take them there and if it was ok for four nursery staff members and 13 children to get on the bus.

“The driver replied and said yes it was fine so the nursery worker turned round to gather the children together.

“But as she turned back round with the children gathered, the bus driver shut the doors and then drove off.

MORE: Union anger as 'essential' Chesterfield Royal Hospital service outsourced to US company

“There are now 13 disappointed children who could not sing their Christmas carols and a nursing home full of people waiting to hear them.”

The nursery has been forced to rearrange the carol singing for Monday, December 16.

Katie also claims nursery staff were ‘passed from pillar to post’ when they complained to the company.

A spokesperson for TM Travel, which runs the bus service, disputed this version of events.

He said: “TM Travel does not ever want to see children disappointed and upset at Christmas whatever the circumstances may be.

“We therefore obviously deeply regret the distress the children suffered.

“Having investigated the matter thoroughly including interviewing staff members concerned and having watched the bus CCTV we cannot agree with the version of events offered and I will be sharing my findings with the nursery.”