Owner of Chesterfield’s Ravenside Retail Park issues new statement about former Debenhams unit

Debenhams – which opened at the retail park in 2012 – shut for good in May, and plans have been unveiled for a food store at the empty unit – expected to create 77 full-time roles.

The Derbyshire Times asked Land Securities Group PLC – the firm which owns Ravenside Retail Park – for an update.

Chesterfield's Debenhams closed for good in the spring.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We are still in active discussions with an alternative brand to take the space at the former Debenhams store at Ravenside Retail Park.

“We hope to be able to let people know who this is shortly.”

In January, fashion retailer Boohoo bought the Debenhams brand and website from administrators for £55million.

However, Boohoo did not take on any of the historic firm’s shops or its workforce.