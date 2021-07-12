Chesterfield council says no town centre clean up needed after England's Euros final defeat

Councils in many parts of the country reported large amounts of litter had been dumped by fans heading home from pubs after the loss to Italy in Sunday’s Wembley final.

Nationally, it is expected the clean-up of discarded flags, beer bottles and other rubbish could cost the country millions of pounds.

But a spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council said on Monday: “We have not seen any significant increase in litter following the final and have not had to take extra steps to clean the town centre today.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield town centre.

Derbyshire police said there were three football related arrests in the county yesterday evening (Sunday, July 11).