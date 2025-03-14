"Our employees are happier" Derbyshire firm adopts four-day week - with no loss of pay for all staff

An archaeological firm based in Derbyshire has announced that they have permanently moved to a four day-working week, without any reduction in pay for staff, becoming one of the first archaeological firms to do so.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At MSDS Marine & MSDS Heritage, the companies' 13 employees have all moved to a four-day, 32 hour working week with no reduction in pay.

The Belper company has been accredited as a Gold Standard four-day week employer under the 4 Day Week Foundation's Employer Accreditation Scheme that officially recognises permanent four-day week employers in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MSDS provide a wide range of services, specialising in the management, execution and support of archaeological projects in a range of environments from land to sea. Their two departments, MSDS Marine and MSDS Heritage, combine to offer an integrated approach to heritage.

The MSDS main office, is based at The Dairy, Boothswood Farm, Holbrook.

Since the Covid pandemic, the four-day week has become more and more popular and is now being trialled and implemented across the world.

Numerous studies have shown that moving to a four-day week boosts productivity and workers’ wellbeing. When Microsoft trialled a four-day week with no loss of pay in their Japan office, productivity went up by 40%.

In January, the 4 Day Week Foundation announced that over 200 companies in the UK, which includes over 5,000 workers, have permanently adopted a reduced hours four-day week with no loss of pay for employees, with the vast majority reducing working hours to 32 hours a week or less.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison James, Heritage and Systems Manager at MSDS Marine & MSDS Heritage, said: “In January 2024 we made the decision to trial a four-day week and we haven’t looked back.

"We have now made it permanent and seen huge benefits for all our team. Our employees are happier and more productive, and it helps support our aim to reduce the MSDS carbon footprint.

"There have only been benefits and we would love to see other companies making the move to a four-day week."