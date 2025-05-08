Oscar Wilde's cigarette holder will go under the hammer of Derbyshire auctioneer with estimate of £300-£600

The silver and amber cigarette holder which belonged to Oscar Wilde (photo: Irita Marriott Auctioneers & Valuers)

A cigarette holder, originally belonging to Oscar Wilde, will go under the hammer of a Derbyshire auctioneer for the first time in more than a decade.

The silver and amber artefact will be offered by Irita Marriott Auctioneers and Valuers in an online auction on May 14, 2025.

Last sold in 1997 by Bonhams Auctioneers in Knightsbridge for £2,400 – which was six times greater than its estimate – the cigarette holder was part of a collection of items recovered from the Hotel d’Alsace in Paris where Wilde was staying when he died in 1900.

Irita Marriott said: ‘Knowing it belonged to Oscar Wilde and that it was recovered from the Hotel d’Alsace, makes this such an exciting lot! Without the link to such an iconic figure it would only be expected to make £20-£30 but with the provenance we have, this lot could go wild!”

The hallmarked cigarette holder last sold for £2,400 in 1997, six times its estimate (photo: Irita Marriott Auctioneers & Valuers)

The cigarette holder’s current owner lives within a 10-minute drive from Melbourne where the auction house is based, rang up the business and then brought it in for a valuation. An auction estimate of £300-£600 has been placed on the item which is embossed with foliate scrolls and hallmarked Birmingham 1894.

To view the auction catalogue, arrange a viewing or register to bid on the cigarette holder (lot number 547) visit www.iritamarriottauctioneers.co.uk or call 01332 414848 for more information.