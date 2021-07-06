Opinion: What a shame Derbyshire’s Y Not Festival has been cancelled when thousands are packing into Wembley and Wimbledon

What a shame for all those thousands of people who were looking forward to going to the event.

It was due to take place at Pikehall between July 30 and August 1 with bands including Stereophonics and Manic Street Preachers.

Y Not Festival has been called off for a second year.

But organisers said: “We are yet to receive the Government’s guidance from their pilot schemes and the lack of a Government-backed insurance package, amid rising Covid cases, makes us unable to fully commit to the next stages of planning for this year’s event.”

I know many people with Y Not tickets have been left disappointed they won’t be able to attend the festival – especially considering the fact it’s held outdoors and we’re currently seeing thousands of people packing into places like Wembley Stadium and Centre Court at Wimbledon.

I’ve got a ticket for a music festival next month.

It had been due to take place on the last weekend of June but was put back after so-called Freedom Day on June 21 was delayed.

It remains to be seen if it will actually go ahead next month – I’m not getting my hopes up following the Y Not announcement, to be honest with you.

Fingers crossed we are now in the final weeks of having to put up with uncertainty, delays and cancellations to events and special occasions as a result of Covid-19.

So many of us are desperate to start making special memories again – for definite!

Parking gripe

I went on a walk along the Monsal Trail at the weekend.

It was a wonderful stroll – if you haven’t done it, I thoroughly recommend it.

One little gripe, however, we started at Bakewell Station – but the car parking meter only accepted change.

Surely by now people should be able to use their bank card and/or phone to pay at all car parks.

Last time I checked we were living in 2021…

Adrenaline junkie

And finally, I’m due to take on Zip World Velocity in Wales on July 18 (I say ‘due’ because nothing is set in stone these days!)

It’s the world’s fastest zip wire.

I’m an adrenaline junkie and love doing things like this.

It’s in aid of Claire House Children’s Hospice – and if you’d like to kindly sponsor me, please visit https://bit.ly/3hsCd9K.

Thank you!