'Offensive' and 'patronising' rap for TV's Great British Menu subtitles on north Derbyshire chef with partial hearing loss

Mark Aisthorpe, chef patron of The Bulls Head, Holymoorside, is competing in the Great British Menu and viewers will find out tonight (Thursday) whether he has won through to the national final.

Meanwhile, the addition of subtitles earlier in the week to comments made by Mark, who has to lip read because of partial hearing loss, has sparked an outcry on social media.

On Twitter @clairebessy posts: “Why are there subtitles when Mark speaks. I can understand him just fine.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Subtitles were attached to several of Mark's comments on the Great British Menu.

Another post from @LorendaKitten states: “I could understand everything he was saying. I found that offensive to him that subtitles were added.”

And Lizzie Jones comments: “What’s even more patronising is the fact that it’s not all the time.”