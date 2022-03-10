'Offensive' and 'patronising' rap for TV's Great British Menu subtitles on north Derbyshire chef with partial hearing loss

Viewers have branded the addition of subtitles to comments made by a partially deaf north Derbyshire chef on a television cookery programme as offensive and patronising.

By Gay Bolton
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 12:25 pm

Mark Aisthorpe, chef patron of The Bulls Head, Holymoorside, is competing in the Great British Menu and viewers will find out tonight (Thursday) whether he has won through to the national final.

Meanwhile, the addition of subtitles earlier in the week to comments made by Mark, who has to lip read because of partial hearing loss, has sparked an outcry on social media.

On Twitter @clairebessy posts: “Why are there subtitles when Mark speaks. I can understand him just fine.”

Subtitles were attached to several of Mark's comments on the Great British Menu.

Another post from @LorendaKitten states: “I could understand everything he was saying. I found that offensive to him that subtitles were added.”

And Lizzie Jones comments: “What’s even more patronising is the fact that it’s not all the time.”

The Derbyshire Times has approached Mark and the BBC for their comments.

