North Derbyshire chef Mark Aisthorpe cooks for celebrity judges in regional final of Great British Menu

Mark Aisthorpe, 30, chef patron of The Bulls Head, Holymoorside, will be up against Luke French from Joro restaurant in Sheffield in the programme which will be broadcast on BBC2 tonight (March 10) at 8pm.

Each contender will have to prepare six courses to impress a panel of judges comprising Tom Kerridge who holds three Michelin stars, chef and restaurateur Nisha Katona and comedian and food podcast host Ed Gamble. The guest judge is Si King, one half of the Hairy Bikers.

Mark told the Derbyshire Times: “I was not expecting to cook for all the judges but what a massive honour it was.”

Mark Aisthorpe, right, with Luke French are competing to be crowned regional champion in television's Great British Menu

In last night’s programme, Mark was seen chatting to athletics ace Jessica Ennis-HIll who called into The Bulls Head to sample his dessert which was based on her heptathlon triumph in the 2012 Olympics. She said the dessert, which included a delice, with blueberry compote, lemon sponge and maple vinegar ice was ‘gold medal-winning.”

Mark was awarded eight points for his dessert by veteran judge Michael O’ Hare. Earlier in the programme, Mark’s main course of a traditional shepherd’s pie and a modern version of the classic dish, scored five points.

The north Derbyshire chef’s support of producers on his patch was evident in his dessert entry.

Shambles Kelly Sheldon posted on Facebook: “Tonight one of my little designs from my business #13bendsdesign made it on onto the television in the shape of a yummy chocolate disc!! The local chef #MarkAisthorpe from The Bulls Head Holymoorside did Derbyshire proud tonight with his dessert on on #greatbritishmenu on #BBC2 Massive well done and huge respect to him!!”

Mark Aisthorpe with veteran judge Michael O'Hare (photo: BBC Pictures/Optomen/Ashleigh Brown)