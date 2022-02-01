Objection to outdoor conversion plans for well-known north Derbyshire pub

Plans have been submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council to carry out work on the historic Grade II-Listed Hunloke Arms, on the A61 Derby Road at Wingerworth.

The balcony to the rear would be extended and a covered verandah installed.

Although previous bids to make similar alterations have been rejected by planning officers, the pub’s owners say the plans will allow them to increase outside seating and create new jobs.

However, an objection letter has been received by the council.

Wingerworth resident Paul Ganecki said he had concerns about loss of privacy and noise – and believes other residents in the neighbourhood will have similar issues with the proposed development.

“The elevated position of the proposed balcony would allow views into the rear of my property,” he said in the letter.

"This includes not only the garden and downstairs living area, but also the first floor bedroom.

"This is particularly problematic as the proposed balcony is raised.

“It would allow line of sight into all three areas of my property, by any persons using the balcony.

“The increased area for use outside, particularly being covered as to be useable in poorer weather, will mean more persons and customers outside and increase the noise.

"It is already noticeable after dark in the summer months.

“I suspect that the above points will also be relevant to a number of my neighbours.”

The success of a temporary gazebo, introduced during the pandemic, has encouraged pub bosses to seek the alterations.

A design and access statement submitted to the council says: “The owners are seeking permission to entirely enclose the outdoor seating terrace in the form of a glazed verandah to allow for it to be used all year round – thus increasing the pub's seating capacity and increasing the viability of the public house."

Documents add: “This increase in capacity would not only help to significantly boost the pub’s turnover but it would also lead to increased employment.”

It is hoped the proposal will ‘future proof’ the venue if there are further restrictions on indoor drinking and dining.