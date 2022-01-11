North East Derbyshire District Council issues update after bin collection disruption

The authority’s services have been stretched by the number of frontline staff forced to isolate after testing positive for Covid-19.

Bosses issued an apology last week but said today that some of the pressure was beginning to ease.

Council leaders in North East Derbyshire have issued an update after disruption to bin collections following the festive period.

A North East Derbyshire District Council spokesperson said: “Several staff have since returned from Covid isolation which has eased pressures of the service; also, recycling teams are undertaking the second (back to back) burgundy bin collection in the southern areas along with two (back to back) black bin collections in the south.

“Whilst pressures from Covid isolation remains an ongoing risk to our services, our staffing position as of today (10 January) allows extra resource to be deployed to mitigate the risk of disruption to bin collections.”