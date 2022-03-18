North Derbyshire pub to be demolished and replaced with homes and shop

The former Blacksmiths Arms, on Barbers Row, near Renishaw, currently stands empty next to the A6135 and developers say its deteriorating condition means the building should be demolished.

They have now been given permission to replace it with a new-build structure housing a shop and residential accommodation.

In her report giving the development conditional permission, Bolsover District Council planning officer Karen Wake said a nearby restaurant and pubs in Spinkhill and Barlborough offset the loss of the building as a community facility.

"In addition, the proposal includes the use of part of the building as a shop and as such creates a replacement community facility,” she said.

Concerns about traffic noise for residents in the new accommodation had also been considered.

The report adds: “The proposed building is adjacent to the main A6135 and there is possibility for noise and disturbance for the future residents of the dwelling both inside the dwelling and in the garden.

"However, the original building contained residential accommodation and the garden on site is existing.”

The development’s architects, Keystone Design and Build Yorkshire, say the shop will be on the ground floor with the home on the ground floor and first floor

In planning documents submitted with the application, they said: “The existing accommodation comprises a two-storey vacant building which has previously been a public house with residential accommodation plus a number of outbuildings and a car parking area the south.

"The car parking area extends east to west across the rear of the building towards Barber’s Row.

"To the east is a large garden area formerly used as a beer garden.

The Blacksmiths Arms was put up for sale in 2020, when it was marketed as a venue with 3.6-acres, a large beer garden and close links to the M1 at Junction 30.

However, the latest plans say the building’s use as a pub is now ‘neither viable nor sustainable’.