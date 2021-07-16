North Derbyshire pub forced to shut after positive Covid-19 tests among staff

The New Inn – Last Orders, in Clay Cross, has been closed since Tuesday and says it will remain shut as a precautionary measure until next Friday, July 23.

The venue apologised to customers as it took to social media to inform them of the news this morning (July 16).

A post on the pub’s Facebook page reads: “We are really sorry to say that we have had to close our doors temporarily as unfortunately myself and members of the team have tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The New Inn - Last Orders has been forced to temporarily shut after members of staff tested positive for Covid-19

"It is our responsibility to ensure everyone is safe including the community we serve.

“We plan to re-open our doors and welcome everyone back on Friday 23rd July with the fantastic DJ Chris Glossop and Pee Wee.

“We thank you for your understanding whilst we are following the guidelines and cannot wait to see you all soon.”