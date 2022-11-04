Three officers from the Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team were honoured at last night’s Celebrating Achievements Awards Ceremony – which recognises Derbyshire Police officers for their response to incidents over recent years.

PC Ashley Cutt received a Chief Constable’s Commendation following his involvement in the initial attendance and preservation of life at the fatal stabbing of a male in Killamarsh.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Prior to coming onto the SNT covering Creswell, he was a response officer based in Killamarsh. On the evening in question many officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the street. Upon arrival he found an abandoned vehicle in the road with a large amount of blood outside the drivers door and along the surrounding streets. This trail led other officers to locating an injured male who had been stabbed.

The Bolsover and Clowne SNT scooped three prizes at the ceremony.

“The other officers struggled to keep the male comfortable, calm and alive. PC Cutt attended to assist with the major haemorrhage kit. He applied a chest seal to one of the stab wounds in the males chest in an attempt to keep the male breathing and preventing his lung from collapsing.

“All three officers kept the male alive until medical professionals arrived on scene. Unfortunately, due to the extent of his injuries, he sadly passed away later. Their actions were crucial in giving the male the best chance of survival.”

PC Justin Baker claimed the prestigious Community Police Officer of the Year Award, beating competition from many officers throughout the county.

An SNT spokesperson said: “PC Baker, who covers Bolsover and the surrounding areas, won this award at his first attempt after joining the SNT last September. He has been crucial in investigating and tackling anti-social behaviour in Bolsover town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Several of the people involved in causing problems have now been sentenced following his hard work and investigation, which saw around 30 crimes being linked to the group – and painstakingly investigated – to secure the evidence required to ensure the positive outcomes the community wanted.

“With over 20 years of police service, it is a privilege to have him as part of our team. A larger than life character who has a wealth of knowledge and experience – he is not fazed by any problem and calmly deals with it in a professional manner.”

PCSO Zaneta Pieprzak won Police Community Support Officer of the Year, beating PCSOs from Derby city centre, High Peak, Chesterfield and other areas of Derbyshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An SNT Spokesperson said: “She has played a vital role in the village of Creswell that she covers. Known to everyone as Zee, she is an approachable person which is vital in her role. A friendly face within Creswell, she has a great relationship with many residents and households along with her relationship with local businesses, council and schools.