News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Wanted man who approached Derbyshire police car thinking it was a taxi gets ride to the cells

A wanted man who approached an unmarked Derbyshire police car thinking it was his taxi, only got a ride to the cells.

By Phil Bramley
9 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Nov 2022, 8:17am

Members of the Derbyshire Road Crime Unit pulled over a Mercedes when the way it was being driven caught their attention A member of the unit said: “A silly way to drive when you don’t have insurance.”

Officers at the scene reported the driver for the insurance offence and seized his vehicle, but while they were waiting for the impounded car to be taken away, they revealed that another man had approached them.

Read More
Finley Boden: Text from Derbyshire dad read “I’m going to seriously punch him if...
The only ride he got was a lift to polic cells

Most Popular

They said: “Whilst awaiting recovery a male approaches our unmarked car thinking we were his taxi.. Unfortunately for him, one of the team recognises him as a male outstanding wanted for failing to appear at court. Quickly arrested and put in handcuffs. Then found in possession of suspected Class A drugs. Only taxi he got was to the cells.”