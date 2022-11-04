Wanted man who approached Derbyshire police car thinking it was a taxi gets ride to the cells
A wanted man who approached an unmarked Derbyshire police car thinking it was his taxi, only got a ride to the cells.
Members of the Derbyshire Road Crime Unit pulled over a Mercedes when the way it was being driven caught their attention A member of the unit said: “A silly way to drive when you don’t have insurance.”
Officers at the scene reported the driver for the insurance offence and seized his vehicle, but while they were waiting for the impounded car to be taken away, they revealed that another man had approached them.
Most Popular
They said: “Whilst awaiting recovery a male approaches our unmarked car thinking we were his taxi.. Unfortunately for him, one of the team recognises him as a male outstanding wanted for failing to appear at court. Quickly arrested and put in handcuffs. Then found in possession of suspected Class A drugs. Only taxi he got was to the cells.”