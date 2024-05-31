North Derbyshire mum celebrates eight years of giving back to Slimming World which helped her lose five stones
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kerry Wright, 41, said: “When I stepped on the scales of Danesmoor Slimming World in 2015 I weighed 14st 7lbs. I was a full time day nursery manager and I struggled to fit eating healthily in with everyday work. Whilst I prepared Joseph, my son, healthy food I just couldn’t do it for myself or my husband. I’m sure that’s why I gained weight."
Within a year of being at Slimming World, Kerry lost four stones by eating normal family meals and went on to lose another stone. She said: "I found out the following year that the consultant wanted someone to take over the group. I immediately knew that I wanted to give something back to the community that helped change my life.”I instantly loved my role as a consultant. It started with just two evening sessions on a Monday at St Barnabas Centre in Danesmoor and eventually it grew to four sessions consisting of two morning sessions and two evening sessions; all buzzing with members losing weight each week, getting the support they need to create a healthy lifestyle. We laugh, cry and cheer each other on.”
Kerry, who lives with her husband and 15-year-old son in Danesmoor, now weighs 9st 7lb. She said: “It’s completely changed our life, we do more family things like days out and we all prepare meals together like chilli con carne.”
To find out more about Danesmoor Slimming World, call 07885 412602.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.