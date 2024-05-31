Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A north Derbyshire mum who took over the running of a Slimming World group which had supported her to lose weight has just celebrated her eight years in the role.

Kerry Wright, 41, said: “When I stepped on the scales of Danesmoor Slimming World in 2015 I weighed 14st 7lbs. I was a full time day nursery manager and I struggled to fit eating healthily in with everyday work. Whilst I prepared Joseph, my son, healthy food I just couldn’t do it for myself or my husband. I’m sure that’s why I gained weight."

Within a year of being at Slimming World, Kerry lost four stones by eating normal family meals and went on to lose another stone. She said: "I found out the following year that the consultant wanted someone to take over the group. I immediately knew that I wanted to give something back to the community that helped change my life.”I instantly loved my role as a consultant. It started with just two evening sessions on a Monday at St Barnabas Centre in Danesmoor and eventually it grew to four sessions consisting of two morning sessions and two evening sessions; all buzzing with members losing weight each week, getting the support they need to create a healthy lifestyle. We laugh, cry and cheer each other on.”

Kerry, who lives with her husband and 15-year-old son in Danesmoor, now weighs 9st 7lb. She said: “It’s completely changed our life, we do more family things like days out and we all prepare meals together like chilli con carne.”