North Derbyshire homes provider reports 'issues' with rent payment system

Rykneld Homes, which is responsible for the management and maintenance of almost 8,000 properties on behalf of North East Derbyshire District Council, reported the problem today with payments over the recent bank holiday.

A spokesperson said: “Please be aware that Rykneld Homes experienced issues with its rents payments system over the May Bank Holiday period.

A north Derbyshire housing provider has warned residents about a problem with its rents payment system.

“If you paid your rent online or through our automated telephone service on 29 April, 30 April, 1 May or 2 May your payment could have been affected.

“We are asking customers to check their bank transaction details. Your rent payment for May could be showing as ‘pending’ and the money could be returned to your account rather than transferred to Rykneld Homes.

“We are asking customers not to try to make a second payment if the first has not gone through.”