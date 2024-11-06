North Derbyshire florist aids armed forces charity SSAFA through sale of poppy wreaths
Marie Carline, who runs Bolsover Flowers, is donating £5 from every poppy wreath she sells throughout November to the SSAFA which aids service personnel, veterans and their families.
Marie said: “I started raising money for various armed forces charities about six years ago. My husband served in the Air Force so we split the monies between the RAF benevolent fund and SSAFA . We have raised well over a thousand pounds for both charities.
Her shop in the Market Place, Bolsover, features an eye-catching display in the front window and is directly opposite the cenotaph. Marie said: "The shop window is made up of all my husband’s military uniform and that of my shop landlord and his wife who both served in the Army as well as various bits donated from SSAFA. “
She has been in the town centre since February 2024 after relocating her business from Hillstown.