No timescale for reopening of Derbyshire road closed by landslip

Regular users of Chesterfield Road at Beeley, a popular route between the Chesterfield area and Chatsworth say there has been little evidence of work on the route since it was closed off in March.

Signs placed on the road say it will remain closed until August 17, 2022 to ‘facilitate landslip’ and provide an alternative route, ‘via Rowsley Road, Chatsworth Road, Dale Road North, Chesterfield Road, Sydnope Hill, Screetham Lane, Beeley and vice versa’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield Road, near Beeley, is closed due to a landslip.

However, Harvey Hill, 79, of Wingerworth, who goes fishing regularly at Chatsworth, said it is causing inconvenience for many people.

“I have to go around Holymoorside from Wingerworth to Chatsworth. This has been happening for three months now.

“Everybody who wants to visit Chatsworth needs to do the same, and there must be thousands.

“It’s a very inconvenient time of year to close this route, and nothing seems to be happening on the site yet.

“This is why it’s so annoying.”

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: "The road is closed due to a landslip, so it is not safe for anyone to use at the moment.

"We are asking a specialist contractor to do a full ground investigation, and until that is done we won’t know what the issue is or what the likely solution will be.

“Therefore at the moment we cannot give a timescale for when any work to fix the road might take place, and we apologise for any inconvenience."