Nine Derbyshire nightclubs you probably pulled at in the 90s

4. Fannys, Owler Bar

This place would pull people in from far and wide such was its allure. One Fanny-goer told us that the main attractions were the ladies and dirt cheap drinks. He said: "The night we went was ladies' night and the drinks were really cheap. I was working as a shelf-stacker at the time and we used to cram into a Ford Fiesta to get there. On occasions we had to walk all the way back to Sheffield, dodging sheep along the way."

