Nine Derbyshire nightclubs you probably pulled at in the 90s

We’ve put together this list of places you may have fond recollections of – or not…!
Which was your favourite club back in the day?
1. The Brad
This was a large nightclub and you probably enjoyed it if you'd consumed enough bottles of Hooch to sink a ship. Revellers remember the music being 'cheesy and mainstream' - and the drinks were cheap.
Photo: Derbyshire Times
2. The Green Room, Chesterfield
Your feet stuck to the floor and the regular DJ spots were filled with the likes of Rockin' Roy Goodall. A former Green Room-goer said: "There was a strong smell of 'herbal' cigarettes, but it was always an amazing night with fab, friendly people. My mum said you would never meet the man of your dreams in the Green Room. She was right, of course."
Photo: Other
3. Le Montmarte (Monty’s), Chesterfield
As one former Monty's-goer explains: "I was a 'youth' in the mid-90s so every Tuesday it was a MUST to be seen at Drop Out in Monty's. Four pints at 50p a pint until 9pm - I learned to love watered down snakebite. DJ Dids played great songs though, the dance floor was full of swishing dreadlocks and if you held your breath the toilets weren’t that bad." Another reveller recalls carpets always being soaked with booze.
Photo: Other
4. Fannys, Owler Bar
This place would pull people in from far and wide such was its allure. One Fanny-goer told us that the main attractions were the ladies and dirt cheap drinks. He said: "The night we went was ladies' night and the drinks were really cheap. I was working as a shelf-stacker at the time and we used to cram into a Ford Fiesta to get there. On occasions we had to walk all the way back to Sheffield, dodging sheep along the way."
Photo: Other