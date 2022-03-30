Revellers replay golden era of Chesterfield's legendary Aquarius nightclub in 20 great retro photos

Neil Anderson, founder of the Dirty Stop Outs range of books, has organised a string of nostalgic nights across town.

His last one at Real Time Live celebrated the legendary Aquarius, which opened in 1972 as a cabaret club and hosted some of the biggest stars of the era.

Neil said: “Few clubs anywhere created memories like the Aquarius. It was a byword for after dark enjoyment and entertainment for a quarter of a century

“The Aquarius outlasted scores of other venues in the town before finally shutting for the last time in the 1990s.”

Scores of revellers danced the night away at the Aquarius reunion event in November 2021 which had been postponed twice because of Covid lockdowns.

The event hailed the success of the ‘Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1980s Chesterfield – Aquarius Edition’ which became the fastest online selling book in its range on release.

Neil is now preparing for another Aquarius reunion to celebrate the award of £70,000 from the National Lottery to archive rare photos of the nightclub.

The event will be held at Real Time Live on May 14, 2022, and will include the hits of ABBA, Human League, Madonna, Whitney Houston, Frankie Goes To Hollywod, Jackson 5 and many more.

Neil said: “Our last reunion sold out weeks in advance. This one looks to be hugely popular once again.”

Tickets cost £9, available from www.gigantic.com

