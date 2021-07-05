New Tupton care home taking part in special week to celebrate sector

The Heights is involved in #GladtoCare 2021.

This is a national awareness week dedicated to celebrating those who work in the care sector.

Staff and residents at the Heights in New Tupton are enjoying #GladtoCare week. Pictures by Brian Eyre.

Throughout the week, staff at the Heights are holding a variety of fun and engaging activities for residents.

Tracey Turner, home manager at the Heights, said: “It is a privilege and honour for the team and I to be working in the care sector and to be providing person-centred care for our residents in what has been a really challenging year.

“Throughout the pandemic the team has displayed dedication and commitment throughout the highs and lows while ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents.

“I am so proud of every member of my team and a career in the care sector is so much more than looking after elderly people.

“It is so fulfilling in that every day you know that you have made a positive difference helping someone in need and making their lives that little bit easier and more enjoyable.

“Knowing that you make a difference to their day provides a real sense of achievement that’s difficult to experience in other sectors.”

She added: “The care of our residents is paramount and my team ensures this every day – but it is equally important to be able to recognise their amazing contributions and what better way to do this than to join this initiative.”

As part of #GladtoCare 2021, the Heights community has been enjoying things including a virtual dance class, poems and inspirational stories, and a special tribute to carers.