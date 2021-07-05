Murder probe launched after man dies in Derbyshire town

Officers were called to reports that a man had been injured in Eyre’s Gardens, Ilkeston, at around 12.40pm on Sunday.

A 22-year-old man, from Loughborough, was found with a single stab wound.

Five men have been arrested.

He was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre where he died.

The man’s family has been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Five men – aged 19, 21, 35, 22 and 32 – have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Following enquiries, it is believed the man was injured during a disturbance in Great Northern Close, where a scene currently remains in place.

DCI Sally Blaiklock, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is an understandably worrying incident.

“However, I want to reassure those living in the area that all our enquiries show this to be an isolated incident – with no wider public safety concerns.

“Officers will remain in the Cotmanhay area in the coming days as enquiries continue and I would urge anyone with concerns or information to speak to them directly.

“Of particular interest to the investigation are any witnesses who may have seen a disturbance in the area around Great Northern Close at around 12.30pm – especially any homeowners with CCTV or drivers with dashcam footage who may have been in the area at the time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire police immediately, including reference 21*372467: