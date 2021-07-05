Man remanded in prison after allegedly stalking Derbyshire woman

Dhawal Chaudhary, 26, was arrested in London on Tuesday, June 29, on suspicion of stalking a woman in her twenties from the Derbyshire Dales.

Chaudhary, of no fixed address, was questioned and subsequently charged with the offence on Wednesday, June 30, and remanded into police custody.

He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, July 1, and was remanded into prison until trial at a later date.

A man has been remanded into prison after allegedly stalking a woman from the Derbyshire Dales

Derbyshire Constabulary said: “If you are receiving attention from someone that is unwanted this can be classed as stalking or harassment. It is defined as behaviour which happens two or more times, and causes the victim to feel alarmed, distressed or afraid that violence might be used against them.

"It can consist of any type of behaviour such as regularly sending flowers or gifts, making unwanted or malicious communication, damaging property and physical or sexual assault.”

If you feel you are being stalked or harassed you can report to Derbyshire police online via www.derbyshire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/protect-yourself-from-crime/what-you-can-do-about-stalking-and-harassment/.

You can also contact the force on Twitter, Facebook, or by calling 101 – but remember, always dial 999 if it is an emergency and you need immediate assistance.

Further information on support for those who do not wish to contact police at this time can be found by visiting the Victim Support website or by calling 0808 1689 111.