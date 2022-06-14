New takeaway shop Snowflakes Desserts opens in Chesterfield this weekend

Snowflakes Desserts on Saltergate will welcome its first customers on Saturday, June 18, at 5pm.

The takeaway offers waffles, crepes, churros, doughnuts, brownies, sundaes, cheesecakes, gelato and old-style desserts such as apple crumble and sticky toffee pudding among its selection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Snowflakes Desserts on Saltergate will welcome its first customers on Saturday, June 18

Asim Shabbir and Ashish Jawla are the business partners behind the new venture.

Ashish said: “The reason to come into Chesterfield is that there weren’t many options for desserts for local businesses or local people. We looked at the community and saw a market gap and thought our products would do well.

"The main things that we prioritise are the quality of the product and the service. Our prices are very reasonable. A large 16oz milkshake is just over a fiver.”

Ashish and Asim have taken on ten people to serve customers in the Chesterfield shop and as delivery drivers.

The takeaway offers waffles, crepes, churros, doughnuts, brownies, sundaes, cheesecakes, gelato and old-style desserts such as apple crumble and sticky toffee pudding among its selection.

They took over the former tailor’s shop that overlooks the big doughnut car park at the beginning of the year and have been renovating the premises. buying equipment and getting everything in place ready for this weekend’s launch.

Snowflakes Dessert will be open every day from 5pm to 11pm.

Chesterfield is the second town to welcome a Snowflakes Desserts shop. Asim and Ashish launched their first takeaway in Mansfield in 2020. Ashish said: “Chesterfield is similar size to Mansfield and the same model worked for us in Mansfield and that's why we wanted to come to Chesterfield.”

Ashish said: “Asim is a very good friend of mine. We were both working and earning some money and said ‘let's try something different’. We knew a good friend who had a dessert shop in Mansfield which he eventually sold. He told us ‘if you want to do it, I’ll help you set it up.”

Asim, 28, who works in the banking industry, and Ashish, 29, who is employed as an engineer, both live in Derby.