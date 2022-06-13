Chesterfield's Aldi store to launch ice cream for dogs

Aldi has today announced that it will become the first UK supermarket to launch ice cream for dogs, just in time for summer.

By Julia Rodgerson
Monday, 13th June 2022, 2:40 pm

Available in stores across Derbyshire from June 16, they are priced at £2.99 for a pack of four (110ml each).

Available in two flavours of Pea and Vanilla and Apple and Carrot, the ice creams are 100% plant-based and made with real fruit and vegetables.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “With more of our customers now owning dogs, we’re delighted to launch a nutritious and tasty treat that will help keep dogs cool in the heat. Being the first UK supermarket to launch a dog-friendly ice cream comes just in time for summer as we look forward to the warm weather.”

Aldi has stores in Chesterfield, Bakewell, Dronfield, Heanor, Ilkeston and Belper.

