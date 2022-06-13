Chesterfield's Aldi store to launch ice cream for dogs

Available in stores across Derbyshire from June 16, they are priced at £2.99 for a pack of four (110ml each).

Available in two flavours of Pea and Vanilla and Apple and Carrot, the ice creams are 100% plant-based and made with real fruit and vegetables.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “With more of our customers now owning dogs, we’re delighted to launch a nutritious and tasty treat that will help keep dogs cool in the heat. Being the first UK supermarket to launch a dog-friendly ice cream comes just in time for summer as we look forward to the warm weather.”