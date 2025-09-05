A new play centre has opened in Chesterfield, offering a world of fun for children and a relaxing space for grown-ups.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tiny Town Soft Play and Cafe welcomed its first customers to 1 New Beetwell Street this week. A post on its website says: It feels SO good to be open, and to see lots of you lovely people. We hope you’re loving it as much as we are.”

Families have been making the most of the new attraction. Leanne Hodkin commented: “The kids loved having the mix of soft play and role play areas. Can’t wait for lots more visits and fun times."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria Grace Allen wrote: “My three year old son has Global Development Delay, so I was worried that he would find this type of play overwhelming but everything was well set up, well spaced out, clean and offered plenty of interaction for children of all ages. This is also great for maybe children who have other special needs and need encouragement with language because there are lots of role play opportunities. The food served in the cafe was lovely, fresh, came hot, and was served quickly. We can’t wait to visit again.”

Children can have fun playing house or running a shop in the new Tiny Town Soft Play centre at New Beetwell Street, Chesterfield.

Joanne Wilkinson posted: “My little one loved it. All the staff were lovely. Highly recommend Tiny Town.”

The soft play area hosts 90-minute sessions throughout the day. Bookings cost £7.50 per child (one free adult for each child), parent and baby (non walker) £4.95, additional adults £2.50. Reserve your spot at https://tinytownsoftplay.uk/450-2

The centre is open Monday to Friday, from 10am until 4pm, Saturday and Sunday, from 9.30am until 5.30pm.