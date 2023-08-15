New micropub bid for village near Bolsover wins green light from planning authority

Adam Taylor has been granted permission to convert the empty premises at 39 Main Street, Palterton, into the new business which will be known as The Pickled Pear at The Old Post Office.

Bolsover District Council has allowed the change of use with several conditions attached. The micropub must only operate between the hours of 10am and 10pm Monday to Sunday. A noise management scheme regarding customers dispersal, the provision of background music during opening hours and the posting of a 24-hour contact number for nearby residents to discuss specific incidents or concerns must be put in place.

Eight letters of support and one letter of objection were sent to the district council ahead of the plan being approved.

The building at 39 Main Street, Palterton will be converted into a new micropub.

Emily Topman of Crow Hill, Palterton, wrote: “As fourth generation of my family to reside in Palterton, we welcome the idea of a micropub as a social hub for the village not only to keep in contact with friends in the village but also to meet the new residents due to the village expansion.”

Mr R. Hedges of Main Street, Palterton raised several objections in his letter. He wrote: “The village is rural and quiet with elderly residents and small children. There is significant concern regarding the potential for late night opening at the facility with the noise and potential for anti-social behaviour.” Mr Hedges also stated: “Opening up the existing Community Hall for this purpose would appear to be more appropriate and it would increase utilisation of the existing community space already fully accessible to local residents. The local village hall has dedicated parking and welfare facilities and is situated away from residents.”

As part of his application, Mr Taylor submitted a scheme for sound deadening work at an estimated cost of more than £6,000.