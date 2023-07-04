North Derbyshire villagers cheer new micropub plan to restore community spirit

Adam Taylor has applied to Bolsover District Council for permission to change the use of a vacant residential property at 39 Main Street, Palterton.

Mr Taylor said: “Having lived in Palterton for over 21 years I am excited to be in a position where I can give back to the village that has made me feel welcome for so many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope to operate what is commonly known as a “micropub”, intending the premises to be named “The Pickled Pear at The Old Post Office” nodding to the historical orchard that the terrace is built upon. The micropub will sell local beer and spirits, along with traditional non-alcoholic beverages including freshly ground coffee and speciality tea. I will not be preparing food on premises; however, I do intend to provide pre-prepared pork pies alongside traditional pub snacks."

The pub will be called “The Pickled Pear at The Old Post Office”

The micropub would be open from Thursday to Sunday from 5pm to 10pm and would have seating for around 20 people. Mr Taylor said: “I hope that these hours will allow time for the micropub to also serve as a local meeting place that could be opened for private functions, the allotment association monthly meeting, the local ramblers group and local sports club St Sebastian Archers have all previously expressed a desire to support my venture. The Pickled Pear at the Old Post Office would also be a great local venue for things like birthday celebrations which could take place throughout the week when requested.”

Mr Taylor stated that there will be no jukebox, amplified music, arcade or gaming machines in the property. He said: “I own the holiday let next-door and as such have no intention of allowing the micro pub to be noisy. I intend to provide traditional wooden board games, books etc to entice a more discerning customer to the premises.”

His plans have been welcomed by villagers. Lucy Barnicoat, of Back Lane, said: “I have lived in Palterton my whole life and believe that the micropub would be a great addition to the village. There is currently no facility like this in the village as the village hall only opens for pre-booked events and parties. By opening a micropub it would increase social engagement between residents and bring back community spirit which was once here when pubs were previously in the village.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison Rodger, who lives on Back Lane, says: “There is no community hub such as a shop or post office which is open for a prolonged period for residents to enjoy its social benefits. This micro pub will help to combat loneliness, allow more interchange of local news, encourage new social groups and provide a valuable social focus point for the village.”

Stuart Wragg, also of Back Lane, says: “This is what our village has been crying out for years and will be well used by the village.”