New micro pub and beer shop in pipeline for Chesterfield
Josh Clarke of Original Gravity Beers Ltd has been granted change of use permission for premises at 477A Chatsworth Road which historically operated as a shop but most recently as a sight loss support centre.
A design and access statement to Chesterfield Borough Council states: “The developer owns a successful local pub and micro brewery business based in Chesterfield and wishes to develop this property as a complimentary business for both retail sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption off the premises and micro pub bar sales for consumption on site."
The micro pub/shop would open Monday to Sunday, 10am until 10pm and would be staffed by one full-time and two part-time employees.
Proposals include outdoor seating areas, with movable seating, to the front and rear of the property in keeping with the neighbouring cafe bar.
