A brewery owner is expanding his empire in Chesterfield with plans to open a micro pub and shop.

Josh Clarke of Original Gravity Beers Ltd has been granted change of use permission for premises at 477A Chatsworth Road which historically operated as a shop but most recently as a sight loss support centre.

A design and access statement to Chesterfield Borough Council states: “The developer owns a successful local pub and micro brewery business based in Chesterfield and wishes to develop this property as a complimentary business for both retail sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption off the premises and micro pub bar sales for consumption on site."

The micro pub/shop would open Monday to Sunday, 10am until 10pm and would be staffed by one full-time and two part-time employees.

Proposals include outdoor seating areas, with movable seating, to the front and rear of the property in keeping with the neighbouring cafe bar.