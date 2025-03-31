New micro pub and beer shop in pipeline for Chesterfield

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 31st Mar 2025, 11:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A brewery owner is expanding his empire in Chesterfield with plans to open a micro pub and shop.

Josh Clarke of Original Gravity Beers Ltd has been granted change of use permission for premises at 477A Chatsworth Road which historically operated as a shop but most recently as a sight loss support centre.

A design and access statement to Chesterfield Borough Council states: “The developer owns a successful local pub and micro brewery business based in Chesterfield and wishes to develop this property as a complimentary business for both retail sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption off the premises and micro pub bar sales for consumption on site."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The micro pub/shop would open Monday to Sunday, 10am until 10pm and would be staffed by one full-time and two part-time employees.

Proposals include outdoor seating areas, with movable seating, to the front and rear of the property in keeping with the neighbouring cafe bar.

Related topics:ChesterfieldProposalsChesterfield Borough Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice