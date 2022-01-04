New hair salon to host launch party after opening at Chesterfield's Glass Yard development

MD Hair is now open at The Glass Yard on Shefield Road, Chesterfield. Pictured are Kacey Pagoiana, Michelle Dalman, Amy Carter and Keeley Wilson.

MD Hair, which has moved into a unit at the former fire station site on Sheffield Road, will celebrate its opening with a launch party between 5pm and 8pm on Friday, January 7.

To mark the occasion, the salon has been running raffles on its Facebook page with a range of prizes such as GHD’s, Kerastase hair products and vouchers.

There will also be more exciting surprises on the evening for both new and existing clients to enjoy.

Owner Michelle Davies said: “We opened in December but just for existing clients to get them in for Christmas but we want to do a big launch party as we didn’t have time prior to opening.

"It’s amazing, we’re absolutely loving it so far and there’s a real buzz about it.”

Mum-of-three Michelle opened MD Hair nearly four years ago at a premises in Hasland and has a wealth of experience within the hairdressing industry.

Since moving premises to the Glass Yard, she has been able to take on three stylists, an apprentice, and supporting Chesterfield College students through placements.

“I’ve always done hairdressing,” Michelle explained. “As soon as I turned 15, I started a Saturday job at Keith Hall (KH Hair) in town. They asked me if I’d like to do an apprenticeship with them once I left school so I went on to do that.

"I stayed with them and went on to do training and further qualifications. Later I had two little girls and decided to go mobile, before opening a salon in Hasland when they went to school.

"I then had another little girl and this came up at the Glass Yard so decided to go for it.”

She added: “It’s just really nice to be able to support apprentices and students. We’re going to do all in-salon training to help them and give them the opportunity to get a real feel for the salon.”

MD Hair is Chesterfield’s only Kérastase approved salon and stockist.

It offers a full range of hair dressing services, including bridal hair and extensions, and is licenced to serve alcohol should customers want a glass of Prosecco while having their hair done.

For bookings, email [email protected] or call 01246 942086.