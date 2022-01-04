These are some of the things which will happen in Chesterfield in 2022

I’ve been having a think about what 2022 will bring for Chesterfield – and here are a few thoughts…

First of all, we will see a number of high-profile developments progressing.

The enterprise centre will soon open at the Donut roundabout as part of the multi-million pound Northern Gateway project.

The Chesterfield Hotel building will be demolished imminently and more details should be given about what will happen to the site in the future. This will be a big moment for the town as the old hotel occupies a special place in many people’s hearts – but lots of residents have voiced concerns about the current state of the building and will be keen to see the location given a new lease of life.

Also in 2022 we are told to expect to see the opening of the office block at Chesterfield Waterside, the Glass Yard mixed-use development on Sheffield Road and the indoor activity centre at the PEAK site near Unstone.

People of Chesterfield are very entrepreneurial and I’m sure we will see many more new businesses setting up in the area this year, providing vital employment. We should shortly find out what will happen to the old Debenhams unit at Ravenside Retail Park.

It is understood the Independent Office for Police Conduct is soon due to publish its full report over Derbyshire Constabulary’s handling of events leading up to Gracie Spinks’ death – this will be of significant interest.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will be marked later this year. There will be an extended bank holiday from June 2 to June 5 – and I know there will be lots of celebrations and street parties locally for our photographer to capture!

In terms of the pandemic, my hope is that as 2022 goes on, thanks to vaccines and other treatments, the nation – and fingers crossed the world – will properly learn to live with Covid and the disease will become less of a public health issue. Or am I being foolishly optimistic?!

Lots more will happen this year, of course, and the Derbyshire Times will remain with you to keep you up-to-date.

Feel free to let me know what you’re looking forward to in your life in 2022 – my email address is [email protected]