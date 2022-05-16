New community group launched to help save historic Derbyshire mills

Our Belper Mills are aiming to work alongside a partnership of organisations to restore and put to viable use the Belper Mills complex, amid fears it could be lost forever after years of neglect.

Plans to refurbish and repair the historic complex, which lies within the Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage Site, have been pending for more than three years.

However, campaigners say the mills are at risk of being added to the endangered list for World Heritage status unless work is carried out – and are now calling on Belper residents to help further strengthen the case for urgent action.

Our Belper Mills member Carol Brewer pictured as thr group headed to the three-day market weekend in Belper to rally support to save the mills

Carol Brewer, of Our Belper Mills (OBM), said: “There’s a lot of people involved in different aspects of trying to preserve the mill.

"There’s the current owners, F1 Investment, but then there are various council agencies from Derbyshire County Council to Amber Valley Borough Council, agencies like Historic England, National Lottery Heritage Fund, Derbyshire Historic Buildings Trust, The North Mill Trust – there’s a lot of key partners all working towards the aim of doing something with the mill.

"[They] welcome an official community group… and are very happy because it’s in such an early stage.”

Our Belper Mills members. Roger Moors (chair), Richard Keighley, Carol Brewer, and Melanie Parker.

OBM plans to hold its very first public meeting this Saturday where the people interested in the future of the mills can have their say and help make a difference.

It will also provide an opportunity to meet group members and feature both representations of the current proposals and display boards of successful rescue and restoration projects.

Ms Brewer added: “There’s going to be six big questions, like how do you feel about the mill when you see it now? When the plans talk about mixed use, what do you want to see out of that?

"Also, what are your concerns either to what happens to it or if it was lost completely? Our group hasn’t yet got any banner we can wave and say ‘we want this to happen’. Our group is saying Belper, tell us what Belper wants to happen.”

The OBM event will take place at Strutts Community Centre, Derby Road, between 11am and 12.30pm on May 21.