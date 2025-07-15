New Co-op store opens at M1 services in Derbyshire – including in-store bakery and Costa Coffee machine
The 1,600 sq. foot store features an in-store bakery, floral section and Costa Coffee Express.
The shop, , which has opened at the Tibshelf services today (Tuesday, July 15), is set to sell an expanded range of fresh, healthy and chilled produce with a strong focus on food-to-go and meal deals.
The store also features an extensive selection of Fairtrade products and popular Co-op favourites, including fresh sandwiches perfect for a quick lunch or a tasty pitstop.
The shop has opened as part of a new partnership with Roadchef and Co-op Wholesale which will see the Co-op offering come to eight Roadchef locations.
Kevin Whitehouse, Retail, Procurement & Supply Chain Director from Roadchef, said: “We’re excited to welcome Co-op to Tibshelf, bringing their unique convenience offering to our service areas for the first time.
"Whether you’re heading home, setting off on a road trip, or just stopping for a break, our customers will now have even greater access to fresh, responsibly sourced food from a household name and trusted brand”
These developments are part of Roadchef’s ongoing investment in modernising its facilities, ensuring that Tibshelf services remains a top choice for motorists seeking convenience, variety, and quality services on their journeys.
