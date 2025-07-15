A brand new Co-op store has opened its doors on the M1 services in Derbyshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 1,600 sq. foot store features an in-store bakery, floral section and Costa Coffee Express.

The shop, , which has opened at the Tibshelf services today (Tuesday, July 15), is set to sell an expanded range of fresh, healthy and chilled produce with a strong focus on food-to-go and meal deals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store also features an extensive selection of Fairtrade products and popular Co-op favourites, including fresh sandwiches perfect for a quick lunch or a tasty pitstop.

A brand new Co-op store has opened its doors on the M1 services in Tibshelf.

The shop has opened as part of a new partnership with Roadchef and Co-op Wholesale which will see the Co-op offering come to eight Roadchef locations.

Kevin Whitehouse, Retail, Procurement & Supply Chain Director from Roadchef, said: “We’re excited to welcome Co-op to Tibshelf, bringing their unique convenience offering to our service areas for the first time.

"Whether you’re heading home, setting off on a road trip, or just stopping for a break, our customers will now have even greater access to fresh, responsibly sourced food from a household name and trusted brand”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These developments are part of Roadchef’s ongoing investment in modernising its facilities, ensuring that Tibshelf services remains a top choice for motorists seeking convenience, variety, and quality services on their journeys.