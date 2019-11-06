New app in memory of much-loved young man shows defibrillator locations in Derbyshire

A new app will make it easier for people to find out where defibrillators are located in Derbyshire when they are out and about.

Joe Robinson created this important map of defibrillator locations in memory of his much-loved brother, Tom Henson.

Joe Robinson, right, said a defibrillator was used on his older brother Tom Henson - but he was concerned many people might not know where their nearest device was. Picture submitted.

Tom, of Bolsover, tragically passed away aged 23 while he was playing football at Gosforth Fields in Dronfield on July 31 last year.

The Sheffield United fan and keen gym-goer sadly suffered a cardiac arrest due to an undiagnosed heart condition.

Joe's defibrillator map app is now available for iOS and Android - search for 'Defib Map'.

Joe said: "The app was created to make the defibrillator map more accessible for people on the go and gives people an easier way of adding defibrillators.

"It's done in conjunction with the Tom Henson Charity, which is the charity we set up to allow us to install defibrillators in local areas that need them."

Joe said a charity bake sale will be held to help raise funds for these defibrillators.

This will take place at the Pillar of Rock on Castle Street, Bolsover, between 10am and 1pm on November 24

