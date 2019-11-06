Chesterfield's Christmas lights switch-on 2019: date, times and what to expect

The festive season is fast approaching and Chesterfield will be getting into the spirit soon when the town's Christmas lights are switched on.

This year's event, on Sunday November 17, is set to be bigger and better than ever with a host of entertainment for all the family to enjoy.

Crowds at last year's Christmas lights switch-on in Chesterfield

Here's everything you need to know about the Chesterfield Christmas lights switch-on and market.

What are the timings?

The event gets underway from 12 noon with the Market Place full of stalls, games and rides.

The lights switch on will take place at 4.45pm.

What’s the ticket situation?

Entry is free, no tickets required.

What entertainment is on offer?

The stage show starts at 3.30pm in New Square hosted by Peak FM presenters, joined by stars of this year's panto at the Pomegranate Theatre as well as the Mayor and Mayoress of Chesterfield, Santa and Peter Rabbit.

Children will be able to see Peter Rabbit in Rykneld Square outside Chesterfield Visitor Information Centre from 12noon to 12.30pm, 1pm-1.30pm, 2pm-2.30pm and 3pm-3.30pm.

And don't forget to pop in and visit Santa in his grotto at the Market Hall.

What food and drink is available?

On-site catering and light refreshments will be available on the day.

What’s the parking situation?

Chesterfield residents can use their free parking disc to park for free in the following Chesterfield Borough Council off-street pay and display car parks:

Albion Road

Derbyshire Times

Devonshire Street

Durrant Road

Hollis Lane (excluding on-street bays)

Holywell Cross (The Donut)

Queens Park (North and South)

Spa Lane

Station Road

St Mary’s Gate

Theatre Lane