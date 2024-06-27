Neighbours' Toadie actor announces exit from soap ahead of his live shows in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Neighbours star Ryan Moloney who plays Toadfish Rebecchi is to quit performing in the Australian soap, with the news announced ahead of his live shows in Derbyshire.

Ryan has played the popular character for nearly three decades and no date has been given for his final appearance.

He said: “I would just like to take the opportunity to say thank you all for the love that you have shown me and Toadie over the years. Three decades, in fact. I’ll miss you, I’ll miss him, and I’ll miss Erinsborough. I can tell you that we will be talking about it in my show 'Toad on the Road', so please make sure you get your tickets fast!”

The actor will be visiting Buxton Opera House on September 16 and Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel Theatre as part of his tour of the UK.

Since joining Neighbours in 1995, Ryan's character, Toadie, has evolved from an unruly teenager to a respected lawyer, with multiple wives along the way! The show will cover Toadie's latest marriage to Terese Willis, whom he betrayed by sleeping with his ex Melanie, his greatest moments, and plenty of behind-the-scenes secrets. From wrestling and the house of trouser to nude runs and the original teen gang, Ryan will share it all as he delves deep into his incredible journey as Toadfish.With surprises and an extended Q&A session, this is a must-attend event for every Neighbours fan who has followed Toadie's journey for nearly 30 years.