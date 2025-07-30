The hedge growing at 26a Hallfieldgate Lane,Shirland is touching the house wall of 26 Hallfieldgate Lane.

A complaint about a neighbour’s high hedge that is damaging a wall and affecting natural light to the adjacent house and garden has been referred to a council.

The hedge at 26a Hallfieldgate Lane, Shirland has grown to such an extent that it is impacting the neighbouring property at 26 Hallfieldgate Lane. The issues that this is causing for Lisa Shaw, who lives at number 26, include:

*Hedge is damaging a wall, raising concerns with having children;

*Hedge is halfway over the lawn area in the rear garden and affecting light;

*House lights have to be on during the daytime;

*Hedge is touching house wall;

*Can’t see through the landing window.

An application requesting that North East Derbyshire District Council determine the complaint has been submitted by Sylvia Shaw of 44 Townend, Shirland, who owns 26 Hallfieldgate Lane.

Concern has been raised about the hedge damaging a wall which runs from the front of the property to the back of the rear garden.

The complainant states that attempts have been made to discuss the problem with Betty Simkin who lives at 26a Hallfieldgate Lane. A request to try mediation hadn’t produced a response and various letters had been sent to Ms Simkin informing her of the intention to formally complain to the council.

This is not the first time that the hedge issue has been raised with the council. The complainant said that nothing had been done by the neighbour since the previous formal complaint.