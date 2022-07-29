Mystery surrounds sudden closure of long-running Derbyshire opticians

Stanley H Field Optometrists in Church Street, Alfreton, is believed to have shuttered last Friday with a notice on the door saying the practice is no longer operating ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’.

All traces of the long-running business have also been removed from social media and calls to the building divert to voicemail.

Disgruntled customer Barbara Faulconbridge told the Derbyshire Times how she has been left out of pocket by the shock closure and is now demanding answers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mystery surrounds the sudden closure of Alfreton-based Stanley H Field Optometrists

The 85-year-old said: “I have attended that practice for many years and on July 5 I took up a previous made appointment for a usual annual eye test there which resulted in a suggestion by the lady optician of that day.

"She needed to do an examination at the back of my eyes which required drops after which I could not drive for three hours, as I had driven there I was to make an appointment for a later date allowing me to make alternative transport arrangement.

"At the same time I agreed to leave a pair of my existing spectacles to have new anti-glare lenses fitted, this would cost a total of £110 which I paid there and then by debit card.

"My new appointment was made for July 25 with the optician at 9am as I was on holiday week commencing July 17.

"On my return from holiday on July 23 my home telephone answer phone had a message from Stanley Field reminding me of the this appointment and the fact I could not drive for three hours after the examination at the back of my eyes.

"On arrival at 8.55am on Monday morning I was faced with locked premises there…. enquiries at the next door property was not able to tell me anything.

“Since then I have tried telephoning on a regular basis to receive the same message ‘We are now closed leave your number and we will contact you as soon as we re-open.”

The Derbyshire Times found a record for Stanley H Field Limited on Companies House which, as of Friday, July 29, listed the Church Street firm as ‘active’.