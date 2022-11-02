The North Derbyshire charity’s Ecommerce team spotted something special when they saw the framed artwork, so sent it across to its partners at Sheffield Auction Gallery to get their opinion.

Experts revealed the piece had been painted by famous French impressionist painter Pierre Adolphe Valette, who tutored L.S. Lowry before he would go on to become one of Britain’s most celebrated artists.

The piece, dated October 1971, would have been painted by Valette in the final year of his life, after he sadly died just seven months later, aged 65.

The painting helped raise thousands for the charity at auction.

When it went to auction earlier this month it was expected to fetch between £300 and £500 but bidding exceeding way beyond the estimate before eventually reaching a total of £4,200.

Kevin Marshall, ecommerce assistant in Ashgate Hospice’s retail team, said: “We didn’t know anything about the painting at all when it came through after being donated to one of our shops.

“But we liked it enough to send on to Sheffield Auction Gallery to get their thoughts – let’s just say we’re absolute delighted that we did!

“A huge thank you to whoever made the donation to one of our shops – it’s because of the generosity of people like you that we’re able to continue caring for our patients and their families across North Derbyshire.”

Ashgate Hospice will receive the total amount fee-free thanks to the continued generosity and support of Sheffield Auction Gallery, meaning every penny raised from the sale will go towards funding vital care.