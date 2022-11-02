Police appeal after goats stolen from owner in Derbyshire village for second time
Police are investigating the theft of two goats from their Derbyshire owner – the second time this has happened in recent years.
The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team have urged residents to keep their eyes open after two goats were stolen in Ashford-in-the-Water on October 28.
A DRCT spokesperson said: “It is the second time in recent years that their owner has had goats stolen and, understandably, he is upset, keen to get them back and would be as delighted as us if we could identify the offender.”
The DRCT can be contacted by emailing [email protected], quoting incident number 205-281022.