News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police appeal after goats stolen from owner in Derbyshire village for second time

Police are investigating the theft of two goats from their Derbyshire owner – the second time this has happened in recent years.

By Tom Hardwick
32 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team have urged residents to keep their eyes open after two goats were stolen in Ashford-in-the-Water on October 28.

A DRCT spokesperson said: “It is the second time in recent years that their owner has had goats stolen and, understandably, he is upset, keen to get them back and would be as delighted as us if we could identify the offender.”

READ THIS: Controversial historic Chesterfield property conversion plans withdrawn

The goats were stolen last week.

Most Popular

The DRCT can be contacted by emailing [email protected], quoting incident number 205-281022.