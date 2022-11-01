Controversial historic Chesterfield property conversion plans withdrawn
Controversial proposals to convert an historic Chesterfield building into an eight-bedroomed shared house have been withdrawn.
Twenty two residents objected to the plans to convert the former Corner House Independence Project, in 48 Newbold Road, into a house of multiple occupation (HMO), raising concerns over potential anti-social behaviour issues.
In a letter to Chesterfield Borough Council, consultees Derbyshire Constabulary pointed out that since a nearby property in Cobden Road had been converted into a HMO, officers had been called out 22 times for incidents including burglary, assaults, theft and criminal damage, as well as a ‘proliferation of domestic disputes in 2022’.
A council report into the application stated: “The building is on the localheritage list and has extensive mature soft landscaping to the front andsides including several larger trees.”
It continued: “The site was previously used for non-residentialpurposes for a children’s charity’s office, and is in a generally residentialarea, but there are several uses in the locality such as a vets, churchand Barnados.”
The application, which had been recommended by planners for refusal, was due to be decided by the council’s planning committee on October 31, but was withdrawn beforehand.