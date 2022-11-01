Controversial historic Chesterfield property conversion plans withdrawn

Twenty two residents objected to the plans to convert the former Corner House Independence Project, in 48 Newbold Road, into a house of multiple occupation (HMO), raising concerns over potential anti-social behaviour issues.

In a letter to Chesterfield Borough Council, consultees Derbyshire Constabulary pointed out that since a nearby property in Cobden Road had been converted into a HMO, officers had been called out 22 times for incidents including burglary, assaults, theft and criminal damage, as well as a ‘proliferation of domestic disputes in 2022’.

A council report into the application stated: “The building is on the localheritage list and has extensive mature soft landscaping to the front andsides including several larger trees.”

Twenty two residents objected to the plans to convert the former Corner House Independence Project, in 48 Newbold Road, into a house of multiple occupation (HMO), raising concerns over potential anti-social behaviour issues.

It continued: “The site was previously used for non-residentialpurposes for a children’s charity’s office, and is in a generally residentialarea, but there are several uses in the locality such as a vets, churchand Barnados.”