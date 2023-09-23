News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%

My Mum, Your Dad's Roger Hawes blows secret about relationship with 'beautiful Janey'

My Mum, Your Dad’s favourite couple Roger Hawes and Janey Smith have revealed the news that the nation has been waiting all day to find out….
By Gay Bolton
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 22:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 23:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Postman Roger, from Staveley, announced on social media this afternoon: “It’s been hard to keep it a secret but the wait is finally over, me and the beautiful @janeybombshell are still going strong and have never been better since leaving @mymumyourdaduk ❤️ we couldn’t be happier together

HIs declaration has attracted more than 23,054 likes in the five hours since 59-year-old widower Roger put up his message.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Heartwarming comments have flooded his site, including one from donnaashworthwords who posted: “Honestly could not love this any more. It was like watching a movie witnessing you two come together through so much amid life’s red tape and broken promises. Just a glorious, life-affirming love story. And we got to see it unfold.”

Roger Hawes and Janey Smith paired up in the middle-aged dating show My Mum, Your Dad after being nominated for the programme by their children Jess and William.Roger Hawes and Janey Smith paired up in the middle-aged dating show My Mum, Your Dad after being nominated for the programme by their children Jess and William.
Roger Hawes and Janey Smith paired up in the middle-aged dating show My Mum, Your Dad after being nominated for the programme by their children Jess and William.
Most Popular

ceri 1739m posted: “Such a beautiful couple I wish you all the best and love on your fantastic journey the best couple in the show, you’ve come so far Roger was beautiful to see.”

sianjones2004 wrote: “What a beautiful relationship, I cried ever day watching you both. So glad you are still together.”

And helenmurdock9691 wrote: “This is the best news and what we’ve waited all day to hear.”