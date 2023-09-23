Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Postman Roger, from Staveley, announced on social media this afternoon: “It’s been hard to keep it a secret but the wait is finally over, me and the beautiful @janeybombshell are still going strong and have never been better since leaving @mymumyourdaduk ❤️ we couldn’t be happier together

HIs declaration has attracted more than 23,054 likes in the five hours since 59-year-old widower Roger put up his message.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heartwarming comments have flooded his site, including one from donnaashworthwords who posted: “Honestly could not love this any more. It was like watching a movie witnessing you two come together through so much amid life’s red tape and broken promises. Just a glorious, life-affirming love story. And we got to see it unfold.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roger Hawes and Janey Smith paired up in the middle-aged dating show My Mum, Your Dad after being nominated for the programme by their children Jess and William.

ceri 1739m posted: “Such a beautiful couple I wish you all the best and love on your fantastic journey the best couple in the show, you’ve come so far Roger was beautiful to see.”

sianjones2004 wrote: “What a beautiful relationship, I cried ever day watching you both. So glad you are still together.”