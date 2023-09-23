My Mum, Your Dad's Roger Hawes blows secret about relationship with 'beautiful Janey'
Postman Roger, from Staveley, announced on social media this afternoon: “It’s been hard to keep it a secret but the wait is finally over, me and the beautiful @janeybombshell are still going strong and have never been better since leaving @mymumyourdaduk ❤️ we couldn’t be happier together
HIs declaration has attracted more than 23,054 likes in the five hours since 59-year-old widower Roger put up his message.
Heartwarming comments have flooded his site, including one from donnaashworthwords who posted: “Honestly could not love this any more. It was like watching a movie witnessing you two come together through so much amid life’s red tape and broken promises. Just a glorious, life-affirming love story. And we got to see it unfold.”
ceri 1739m posted: “Such a beautiful couple I wish you all the best and love on your fantastic journey the best couple in the show, you’ve come so far Roger was beautiful to see.”
sianjones2004 wrote: “What a beautiful relationship, I cried ever day watching you both. So glad you are still together.”
And helenmurdock9691 wrote: “This is the best news and what we’ve waited all day to hear.”