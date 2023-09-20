What has put a smile on the face of north Derbyshire postman on telly's My Mum, Your Dad?

Roger and Janey talk to Paul and Natalie in My Mum, Your Dad (photo: ITV/Lifted Entertainment)

In last night’s episode, Roger, 58, said: “Janey puts a smile on my face. I’m quite smitten, a bit schoolboyish, it’s a nice feeling. I miss her when I don’t see her for ten minutes.”

The pair were shown holding hands as they chatted to Natalie and Paul, who have also formed a connection through the televison programme.

In the previous episode Roger and Janey had alone time in a private suite to discuss how they felt towards each other. The following day Roger told housemates: “It was like I’d been hit with a baseball bat.”

Roger Hawes on My Mum, Your Dad (photo: Lifted Entertainments/ITV)

Janey commented: "The way it's naturally evolved, our relationship has now crossed that line into we are a thing. We had such a lovely time and he has definitely opened up more – exciting!”

Roger, from Staveley, touched the hearts of the nation when he revealed in the first episode that he had lost his wife of 37 years to cancer.

Adult children of the singletons participating in the middle-aged dating series take on the roles of relationship experts as they watch their parents from a secret room. In last night’s broadcast Roger’s eldest daughter Jess, who nominated him for the programme, said: “He is smitten.”