Mum of Chesterfield's Gracie Spinks “overwhelmed” by kids’ memorial mermaid fundraiser

The mother of Gracie Spinks has told how she was “crying” and “overwhelmed” by a fundraising drive from children at a primary school in the town.
By Ben McVay
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 11:21 BST

Alison Heaton described how youngsters at Newbold Church School – where all three of her own children including Gracie attended – raised over £800 during a cake sale, wearing her late daughter’s favourite colour purple in remembrance.

Proceeds from the day will be used to fund a mermaid water feature in the schoolyard in honour of Gracie’s childhood wish to become a sea siren.

“Mermaid-mad” Gracie would dress up as the mythical creatures at junior school and, ironically, her first job was at Chesterfield’s Mermaid Fish Bar.

Alison Heaton, third row, second left, with kids at Newbold Church SchoolAlison Heaton, third row, second left, with kids at Newbold Church School
Alison Heaton, third row, second left, with kids at Newbold Church School
Speaking about the day, Alison said: “I was crying when I got to school – I was just overwhelmed that so many people had all made such an effort.”

As well as cakes, children sold mermaid keyrings and paid a fee to dress in purple.

The day was organised by deputy headteacher Helen Burn, who taught Gracie as a youngster.

Gracie’s old teacher was at the scene of Gracie’s death – Blue Lodge Farm, Duckmanton, – laying flowers on June 18, 2021.

Speaking about the two-year anniversary, Alison said: “I can’t see it getting any better because we’ve lost our beautiful Gracie.

“Our lives have to go on and I’m getting married this year and we’re having a memory table but it broke my heart going and getting a portrait done.

“Life has got to go on, but we’re all really struggling – even now I have flashbacks to that day, being up at that field and being told she had died.”

