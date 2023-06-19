Mum of Chesterfield's Gracie Spinks “overwhelmed” by kids’ memorial mermaid fundraiser
Alison Heaton described how youngsters at Newbold Church School – where all three of her own children including Gracie attended – raised over £800 during a cake sale, wearing her late daughter’s favourite colour purple in remembrance.
Proceeds from the day will be used to fund a mermaid water feature in the schoolyard in honour of Gracie’s childhood wish to become a sea siren.
“Mermaid-mad” Gracie would dress up as the mythical creatures at junior school and, ironically, her first job was at Chesterfield’s Mermaid Fish Bar.
Speaking about the day, Alison said: “I was crying when I got to school – I was just overwhelmed that so many people had all made such an effort.”
As well as cakes, children sold mermaid keyrings and paid a fee to dress in purple.
The day was organised by deputy headteacher Helen Burn, who taught Gracie as a youngster.
Gracie’s old teacher was at the scene of Gracie’s death – Blue Lodge Farm, Duckmanton, – laying flowers on June 18, 2021.
Speaking about the two-year anniversary, Alison said: “I can’t see it getting any better because we’ve lost our beautiful Gracie.
“Our lives have to go on and I’m getting married this year and we’re having a memory table but it broke my heart going and getting a portrait done.
“Life has got to go on, but we’re all really struggling – even now I have flashbacks to that day, being up at that field and being told she had died.”